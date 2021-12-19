McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,219 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 38,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 427.4% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 114,270 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,760,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $261.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $266.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.90 and a 200 day moving average of $242.41.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.91%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.10.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

