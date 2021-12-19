McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Boosted by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 195,435 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 107,493 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $24,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,668 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.10.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $261.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.41. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $266.89. The firm has a market cap of $195.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.91%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

