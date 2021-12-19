Mchain Achieves Market Cap of $29,295.15 (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Mchain has a market cap of $29,295.15 and approximately $14.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mchain has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007688 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005573 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000774 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000142 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mchain Profile

MAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 77,361,400 coins. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

