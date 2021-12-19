McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at $325,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 12.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 120.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 311.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.67.

NYSE:MCK opened at $233.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $169.09 and a 52-week high of $236.82. The firm has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.80 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.25%.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 12,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,703,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,791 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,145 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

