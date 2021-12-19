MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the November 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in MeaTech 3D by 15.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in MeaTech 3D in the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MeaTech 3D in the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC boosted its holdings in MeaTech 3D by 19.2% in the second quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 64,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MITC traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $7.44. 54,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,261. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.89. MeaTech 3D has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $11.79.

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a technology company, focuses on the development and out-licensing of three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes, and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies to manufacture proteins without animal slaughtering. The company engages in developing a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

