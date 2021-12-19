MedX (OTCMKTS:MEDH) & Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Head-To-Head Contrast

MedX (OTCMKTS:MEDH) and Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares MedX and Exela Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MedX N/A N/A N/A Exela Technologies -13.54% N/A -16.13%

MedX has a beta of 2.74, indicating that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exela Technologies has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.5% of Exela Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Exela Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MedX and Exela Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MedX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Exela Technologies $1.29 billion 0.15 -$178.53 million ($3.00) -0.36

MedX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exela Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MedX and Exela Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MedX 0 0 0 0 N/A Exela Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Exela Technologies has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 224.07%. Given Exela Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Exela Technologies is more favorable than MedX.

Summary

Exela Technologies beats MedX on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MedX

MedX Holdings, Inc. engages in the construction of commercial and residential properties through its subsidiaries. It also manages properties for rent. The company was founded by J. Glen House and Jay W. Roth on September 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, WY.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

