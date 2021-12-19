MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Trading Down 57.6% Over Last Week

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $3.19 million and $6,940.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEET.ONE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 57.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00053144 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,908.82 or 0.08346437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00076864 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,839.19 or 1.00014868 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00048823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002683 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

