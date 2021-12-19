Meme Hits One Day Volume of $1.13 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last week, Meme has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One Meme coin can now be purchased for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on exchanges. Meme has a market cap of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.49 or 0.00273770 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00009089 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008906 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000683 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00017098 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002925 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000195 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

