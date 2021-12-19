Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,939 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.1% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MRK opened at $75.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.67.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 97.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.59.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.