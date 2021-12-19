Meridian Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $21,386.00 (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last week, Meridian Network has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meridian Network has a market cap of $200,410.08 and approximately $21,386.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meridian Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.60 or 0.00393984 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00009878 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000103 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000931 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $633.02 or 0.01351029 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Meridian Network Coin Profile

Meridian Network (CRYPTO:LOCK) is a coin. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meridian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meridian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.