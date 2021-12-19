Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Amalgamated Bank’s 5th Largest Position

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 532,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 27,410 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.5% of Amalgamated Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $180,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,274 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,898,907,000 after purchasing an additional 578,836 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,054,681,000 after purchasing an additional 742,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.70, for a total value of $89,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.82, for a total value of $27,659,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,268,288 shares of company stock valued at $425,451,776. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB stock opened at $333.79 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $331.05 and its 200 day moving average is $345.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

