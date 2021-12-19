Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $19,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $333.79 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $928.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $331.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.46.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $82,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,268,288 shares of company stock valued at $425,451,776. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FB shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.