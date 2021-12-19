Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco lowered its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,995 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $333.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $928.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $331.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.46.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.70, for a total transaction of $89,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,268,288 shares of company stock worth $425,451,776 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

