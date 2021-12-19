MetaMorph (METM) Market Cap Achieves $168,780.03

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 18.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last week, MetaMorph has traded down 73.6% against the dollar. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $168,780.03 and approximately $14.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMorph coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00040851 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006994 BTC.

About MetaMorph

MetaMorph is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 361,349,997 coins. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

