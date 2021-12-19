Meter Governance Achieves Market Cap of $11.03 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 19th. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $11.03 million and approximately $971,452.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for $4.76 or 0.00010240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000383 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000109 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.