Metronome (MET) Trading 4.2% Lower This Week

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Metronome has a market capitalization of $61.83 million and $97,674.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.95 or 0.00010594 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Metronome has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00052637 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,913.78 or 0.08378277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00076279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,791.06 or 1.00166161 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00048556 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002664 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,666,680 coins and its circulating supply is 12,494,486 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars.

