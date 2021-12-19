MIB Coin (MIB) Price Hits $0.0029

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $467,707.59 and $33.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00123706 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00011807 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 439,070,656 coins and its circulating supply is 161,768,728 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.