MicroBitcoin (MBC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. In the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. MicroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $613,942.57 and approximately $72.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001612 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000029 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 138.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000202 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00057041 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.42 or 0.00508952 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin (MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.