Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 203.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,541 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 21,810 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 214.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $993,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966,929 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,088 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,402,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $171,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $83.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $92.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.33.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.87.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

