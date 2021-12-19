Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s 10th Largest Position

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,313 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,313 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.0% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $36,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,813,270 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,721,915,000 after buying an additional 823,402 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 21,627 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,859,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 172,442 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,715,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 102,048 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,696,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price target (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

Microsoft stock opened at $323.80 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $211.94 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

