Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Brightworth

Brightworth raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,279 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,813,270 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,721,915,000 after purchasing an additional 823,402 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 21,627 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 172,442 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $46,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 102,048 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $323.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $326.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $211.94 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price target (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

