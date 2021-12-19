Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867,207 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,303 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.5% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $244,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Yale University bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $204,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $323.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $211.94 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

