MimbleWimbleCoin Market Cap Hits $86.64 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for $8.02 or 0.00016981 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $86.64 million and $106,385.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.91 or 0.00279256 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009647 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00009195 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000194 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,801,777 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars.

