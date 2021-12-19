Mina Reaches Market Cap of $1.03 Billion (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. In the last seven days, Mina has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for about $3.16 or 0.00006770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $30.33 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00052890 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,883.86 or 0.08334220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00076397 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,619.64 or 1.00039140 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00048658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002655 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 325,858,643 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

