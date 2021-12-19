Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Short Interest Up 42.9% in November

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of MALRY stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $35.50. 521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average of $36.33. Mineral Resources has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $44.85.

A number of analysts have commented on MALRY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mineral Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Mineral Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mineral Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services; Commodities; and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J. Ellison on February 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

