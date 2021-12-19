Mint Club Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $28.19 million and $341,937.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mint Club alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00031463 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Mint Club

Mint Club (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,148,144,686 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mint Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mint Club and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.