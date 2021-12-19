Mint Club Tops 24 Hour Volume of $689,742.00 (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 19th. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $29.76 million and approximately $689,742.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00032096 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

Mint Club (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,148,144,686 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

