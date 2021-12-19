Minter Network (BIP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,701.00

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a market cap of $16.27 million and approximately $6,701.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.71 or 0.00157363 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.29 or 0.00231188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00053077 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.14 or 0.08317901 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000698 BTC.

About Minter Network

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,192,015,720 coins and its circulating supply is 4,986,806,153 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

