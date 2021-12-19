Mirror Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $58.15 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 19th. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $202.88 million and approximately $58.15 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.61 or 0.00005534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00053053 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,911.49 or 0.08294429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00076906 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,108.71 or 0.99895360 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00048749 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

