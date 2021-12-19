Mirrored Alibaba Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (mBABA)

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 19th. Mirrored Alibaba has a market capitalization of $12.68 million and approximately $106,460.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can now be bought for $132.20 or 0.00282812 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Alibaba has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00052657 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,902.46 or 0.08348152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00076560 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,735.02 or 0.99975762 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00048395 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba Profile

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 95,913 coins. Mirrored Alibaba’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Alibaba

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Alibaba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Alibaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

