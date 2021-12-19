Mirrored Apple Price Hits $172.89 (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Mirrored Apple has a market cap of $18.22 million and approximately $26.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be bought for approximately $172.89 or 0.00372081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00052581 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,844.70 or 0.08274411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00075651 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,467.02 or 1.00004447 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00046600 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 105,374 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

