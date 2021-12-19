Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Price Hits $22.34 on Top Exchanges (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $22.34 or 0.00047835 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $17.45 million and $224,510.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00053069 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,884.20 or 0.08316491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00076904 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,667.71 or 0.99920523 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00048491 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 780,978 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

