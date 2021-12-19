Mirrored Netflix Market Capitalization Tops $13.59 Million (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $13.59 million and $76.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be bought for approximately $593.51 or 0.01271119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00052648 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,889.56 or 0.08330291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00076416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,628.13 or 0.99863692 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00048530 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002654 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 22,899 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

