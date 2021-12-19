Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the November 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 922,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCW. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $646,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,533,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCW stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.44. 3,722,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,362. Mister Car Wash has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mister Car Wash will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.11.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

