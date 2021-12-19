Mithril (MITH) Price Hits $0.0600 on Major Exchanges

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for about $0.0600 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a market capitalization of $60.02 million and $18.33 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

