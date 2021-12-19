Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $171.00

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Modern Investment Coin has a market cap of $771,067.66 and $171.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0666 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00030194 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000608 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000042 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000198 BTC.

