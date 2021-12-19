Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $188.00

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0697 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Modern Investment Coin has a market capitalization of $804,502.33 and approximately $188.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Modern Investment Coin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00032206 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000656 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000202 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Coin Profile

MODIC is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 11,549,823 coins. The official website for Modern Investment Coin is modic.fund . Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Modern Investment Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modern Investment Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Modern Investment Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Modern Investment Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modern Investment Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.