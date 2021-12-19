MonaCoin (MONA) Price Tops $1.35 on Exchanges

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 19th. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.35 or 0.00002877 BTC on popular exchanges. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $88.71 million and $846,620.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcoin (XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001155 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded 434,450,478.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225,092.29 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded up 22,909% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00000717 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

