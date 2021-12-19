Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Decreased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,303 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 48.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,237,062 shares of company stock valued at $200,726,648 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $66.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.73%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

