Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up 1.4% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

MDLZ opened at $64.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.91. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $66.06. The stock has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $25,997,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,237,062 shares of company stock valued at $200,726,648. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

