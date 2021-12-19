Monero Classic (XMC) Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Monero Classic has a market cap of $3.88 million and approximately $16,037.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000430 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.19 or 0.00387277 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000151 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.