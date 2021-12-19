MonetaryUnit Hits Market Capitalization of $906,929.27 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 19th. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $906,929.27 and $717.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.22 or 0.00172765 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 241,302,310 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

