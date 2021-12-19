MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.10 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) will post $241.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $240.50 million to $241.70 million. MongoDB reported sales of $171.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year sales of $848.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $847.80 million to $848.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS.

MDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.59.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $513.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $436.65. MongoDB has a one year low of $238.01 and a one year high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.25 and a beta of 0.66.

In other MongoDB news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.01, for a total transaction of $783,506.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 12,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total value of $5,802,469.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,223 shares of company stock valued at $35,073,196. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 39.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 15.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 0.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 89,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,186,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 0.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

