MONK Market Capitalization Hits $434,706.72 (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last week, MONK has traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar. MONK has a total market capitalization of $434,706.72 and approximately $2,570.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MONK coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00013234 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000120 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00017030 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars.

