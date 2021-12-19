Mooncoin (MOON) Price Tops $0.0000

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 19th. Mooncoin has a market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.02 or 0.00329612 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007444 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Mooncoin

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

