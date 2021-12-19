Moonriver (MOVR) Trading Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for approximately $185.73 or 0.00392549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a market cap of $476.86 million and $12.66 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00053026 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,934.71 or 0.08316390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00076326 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,208.17 or 0.99778925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00048638 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,195,939 coins and its circulating supply is 2,567,574 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars.

