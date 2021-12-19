MoonSwap Hits One Day Trading Volume of $125,448.00 (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MoonSwap has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. MoonSwap has a market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $125,448.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.54 or 0.00326635 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000578 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 33,094,207 coins and its circulating supply is 33,073,902 coins. MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

