More Coin Price Reaches $0.0416 on Major Exchanges (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. More Coin has a market capitalization of $83,205.62 and $48.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One More Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0416 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00040710 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006983 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin (MORE) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

