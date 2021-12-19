Morgan Stanley Acquires 100,929 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,929 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of HCA Healthcare worth $119,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.58.

HCA stock opened at $253.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.25 and a 200-day moving average of $238.55. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.43 and a 12 month high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 9.78%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

