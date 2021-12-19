Morgan Stanley Acquires 17,230 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.81% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $112,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $292.75 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $218.97 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.03.

